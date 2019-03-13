0 Abrams says she'll decide by April if she'll run for president

ATLANTA - Stacey Abrams said she will decide by next month if she'll run for president.

The former gubernatorial candidate spoke with Channel 2's Richard Elliot Tuesday night.

There’s been a lot of speculation about what office Abrams would seek after she lost the governor’s race.

There was a talk of a Senate run. Now there's rumors of a presidential run.

"Are you considering a run for president in 2020?" Elliot asked Abrams.

"Everything is on the table, including a run for the presidency," Abrams responded.

Elliot spoke with Abrams minutes after she met with dozens of her supporters at a southwest Atlanta conference center.

She wanted to thank them for all their efforts to get her elected governor and to ask them for their support in her next race -- whatever that race may be.

"You always have to have your eye on what’s next, and our next is getting our victory," Abrams said.

But victory at what? That’s the question following Abrams as she toured the state and the nation since her gubernatorial loss in November.

There’s been rumors of a run for David Perdue's Senate seat in 2020, and she told Elliot she’s still thinking about it.

"I don’t know what’s out there. I know what I've been told, and those things I am giving careful consideration to. It’s important, I think that we not, you don’t foreclose on opportunity, and so I’m open, and I’m going to give everything a good thought," Abrams said.

Abrams said she’ll make her decision by April if she’ll run for Senate. She said it's the first decision she has to make.

"In part, because, I think it's important that I do run. I need to start working for it, and if i’m not, I've got to leave enough time for whoever is going to stand for this office to have time build their capacity," Abrams said.

In the meantime, Abrams said she’s continuing her focus on voting issues across the state of Georgia.

