Bus driver pulled over on way to pick up kids, charged with DUI

BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. - A Bartow County school bus driver is accused of driving under the influence, after being pulled over on her way to pick up children.
A viewer gave Channel 2’s Matt Johnson a picture showing the school bus surrounded by police cars on Monday near Red Top Mountain Road.
The bus driver, Sharon Fisher, is now on leave, according to the school district.
"I didn't believe it. I had to ask her four or five times: Is that really his bus driver?" father Deshon Roddy told Johnson.
The other problems the father said he saw on the bus that put his son at risk, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m.
