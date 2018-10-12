0 911 call reveals woman called police on black babysitter with two white children

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A black man babysitting two white children said a woman followed him and then called the police.

The story has gained attention on social media after Corey Lewis broadcasted his experience on Facebook Live, and people have commented all over the country.

"She's following me to my house, to my home," Lewis said in the video.

Lewis said he was at a gas station when he realized the woman was following him.

Lewis runs a Marietta youth mentorship program called "Inspired by Lewis" and said parents often trust him with their children.

"For someone to feel like I was doing something wrong because I was working is just hard to describe," Lewis said.

Channel 2 Action News has obtained the 911 call the unidentified woman made Sunday evening that reveals why she called police.

"I see this black gentleman with these two little white kids, so I just had a funny feeling," a woman said to dispatchers.

Her instincts also caused her to approach Lewis and the 10- and 6-year-old kids at the Walmart off Chastain Meadows Parkway in Marietta.

"I rode around again and I said, 'Let me see the little girl,' and he goes, 'No,' and I said, 'Well, let me just see the little girl and just see that she knows you,'" the woman told the dispatcher.

When she followed Lewis to his home, she did so after ignoring advice from the dispatcher.

"He just got gas and now he's pulling away. Should I follow him?" the woman asked the dispatcher.

"No, ma'am. I recommend not following him," the dispatcher responded.

When an officer arrived, he asked some questions and determined there was no reason for suspicion, which the caller knew was possible.

"If I'm wrong, that's great. I'm thrilled, but if I'm not, you know, then these kids are OK," the woman told the dispatcher.

For Lewis, he said there's one thing the caller never considered.

"I felt like my character was being assassinated," he said.

He said he doesn't want an apology from the unidentified caller. He hopes she can someday visit his business and see what he's all about.

