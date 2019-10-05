  • 9-year-old, 12-year-old killed in Forsyth County house fire, officials say

    By: Courtney Martinez

    Firefighters are investigating what caused an early morning house fire that killed two children in Forsyth County. 

    Division Chief Fire Marshal Jason Stover told Channel 2 Action News the victims were 9 and 12 years old. Their names have not been released.

    Dispatchers received a 911 call around 2:41 a.m. about a house fire in the Lanier Heights subdivision in Cumming. 

    Forsyth County deputies were the first to arrive at the house and tried to enter the home, but Stover said the fire was too intense. 

    The Forsyth County Fire Department arrived shortly after to begin search and rescue efforts. During their search, firefighters found the two children dead inside the home. 

    Officials have not said if anyone else was inside the home at the time the fire started. The cause remains under investigation. 

