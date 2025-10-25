8-year-old cancer survivor helps announce Savannah Bananas Tour

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Banana Ball is back on the move and getting ready for another tour across the U.S.

The Savannah Bananas and their spin on America’s pastime have taken the country by storm.

Earlier this month, the team announced the stops on their 2026 tour. But they got some help from a boy who survived a bout with cancer.

[Savannah Bananas 2026 tour coming to Truist Park]

Hugh Harvey, 8, was diagnosed with high-risk neuroblastoma nearly two years ago. His family says 99% of his bone marrow was cancerous.

He underwent treatment at a hospital in Iowa City, Iowa, so the Bananas let him join them to announce that’s where they’re heading.

Hugh got to announce that the Savannah Bananas will be playing at the University of Iowa’s Kinnick Stadium next year.

“Would you want to be a Savannah Banana player someday?” Hugh was asked.

“Yeah, I’ve told that to a million people already,” the 8-year-old replied.

The Bananas say he was the perfect choice because of everything he’s been through.

“When you’re a mom, you just want to comfort your child and I felt so like I couldn’t,” Maria Harvey said.

Hugh went through multiple surgeries, several rounds of chemotherapy, two stem cell transplants and more than 20 rounds of radiation and immunotherapy.

But after all that, his family says he is now cancer-free.

“I think just seeing him in pain was the hardest part, but he’s so strong and resilient and stubborn. And everything that the doctors told us that he had to do was like, ‘Oh, he’s never gonna do that,’ and then he did it,” Maria Harvey said.

The Harveys plan to head to Kinnick Stadium in July to watch the Savannah Bananas play ball.

“I’m very excited to go, but I think I’m more excited for the Stead Family Children’s Hospital to have that experience with the Savannah Bananas,” Maria Harvey said.

