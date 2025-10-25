Monarch butterflies are heading south, but making a stop in Georgia on the way

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — Monarch butterflies are making their annual stop at Gibbs Gardens in Cherokee County as part of their long migration to Mexico this fall.

These butterflies travel 3,000 miles to reach their destination, and Gibbs Gardens provides them with a refueling station with its abundance of nectar-rich flowers.

“They travel thousands of miles on their journey south, so it’s quite an incredible distance,” said Lisa Star, Visitor Service Coordinator at Gibbs Gardens.

Monarch butterflies are known for their striking orange color and are a favorite among visitors who come from all over the world to witness their migration.

Star noted that visitors often time their trips to coincide with the monarchs’ arrival.

Monarchs are vital pollinators, contributing to the reproduction of fruits and vegetables, which is essential for the food web.

“Without those pollinators to pollinate every flower on every plant, tree, or shrub, those plants can’t move forward to produce seed and to produce fruit,” Star said.

The monarch butterfly population has declined by more than 80% in recent decades, largely due to the reduction of milkweed, their primary food source.

Star pointed out that increasing development and loss of natural areas are contributing to the decline, as these spaces are essential for the monarchs’ reproduction cycles.

