EXCLUSIVE: Gov. Kemp gets questions over Hyundai plant raid during economic trip to South Korea

ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp is wrapping up his economic visit to South Korea, and he spoke exclusively to Channel 2 Action News about his trip.

The trip took on new significance after the massive immigration raid on the Hyundai mega site in South Georgia, where federal agents arrested 300 Korean citizens.

Kemp told Channel 2’s Richard Elliot that he’s fielded a lot of questions about that raid.

Over the years, South Korea has invested billions of dollars into Georgia.

While Kemp’s trip was planned before that immigration raid, it’s what a lot of them wanted to talk about.

“Kind of the conversation we’ve had, the dialogue we’ve had, is really better than we expected,” Kemp said.

RELATED STORIES:

South Korea is one of Georgia’s biggest trade partners, so the massive immigration raid at the Hyundai site in Bryan County caused a diplomatic incident.

Federal agents rounded up 300 Korean citizens, including some senior managers.

Only after intense negotiations did ICE release them without any charges.

Kemp’s visit to South Korea was scheduled long before the raid, but it became one of the chief topics of discussion -- one that Kemp had to address while there.

“I’ve also told people, look, we’re not going to let you know one bad day ruin 40 years of a great partnership,” Kemp said.

Kemp met with Hyundai executives, along with executives from other companies with Georgia ties.

He also met with South Korea’s foreign minister and discussed the possibility of the U.S. creating a special short-term manufacturing visa, which might resolve some of the issues Korean workers have had.

“It’s been an issue around the country and, you know, my conversation with the White House and with President Trump. They understand that,” Kemp said.

Kemp also celebrated the 40th anniversary of Georgia’s trade office in South Korea.

He said both sides seem optimistic about putting the raid behind them and moving forward.

“I’m very optimistic about the future in, really, investments over the next, little over a year while I’m in office, also in the next decade ahead,” Kemp said.

Kemp traveled to South Korea with an economic team. They’re due back in Georgia this weekend.

©2025 Cox Media Group