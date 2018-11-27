  • 73-year-old woman carjacked, beaten at car wash; attacker on the run

    By: Tom Regan

    ATHENS, Ga. - Police are asking for the public's help after an elderly woman was attacked at a local car wash. 

    The incident happened Wednesday, Nov. 21, around 1:45 p.m. The Athens-Clarke County Police Department said a 73-year-old woman was cleaning her blue 2008 Hyundai Santa Fe at Sparkle Car Wash when things took a quick turn.

    Police said she was approached by a man between the ages of 25 and 35. 

    The man asked the woman if she had change for a dollar before attacking her and fleeing the scene with her car, according to police.

    "He said, 'You don't want to die today,' and I said, 'No I don't," the woman told Channel 2's Tom Regan.

