7 facing charges after deputies found ‘trafficking amounts of fentanyl’ at southeast GA homes

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. — Several people were arrested after a months-long joint investigation between two Georgia sheriff’s offices.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

According to the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office, the investigation spanned several months. On Oct. 25, Effingham County deputies, Bryan County deputies and the ECSO Drug Suppression Unit executed a search warrant at a home off Greenbriar Trail in Ellabell.

Authorities said they found trafficking amounts of fentanyl, tools used to manufacture methamphetamine and a stolen gun.

On Oct. 29, authorities conducted another search warrant at a home on Homestead Drive. During the search, officials discovered trafficking amounts of fentanyl, prescription medications, and materials associated with the distribution of controlled substances.

TRENDING STORIES:

The following were arrested and charged:

Richard Downs, 36, of Ellabell, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and trafficking fentanyl.

Austin Griffin, 28, of Ellabell, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance (Schedule II) and possession of tools for the commission of a Crime.

Cody Griffin, 30, of Ellabell, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance (Schedule II), possession of tools for the commission of a crime and trafficking fentanyl.

Courtney Huggins, 31, of Ellabell, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Kenneth Lane, 32, of Pembroke, was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of Tools for the commission of a crime.

Kenneth Rose, 25, of Ellabell, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance (Schedule II) and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Cheyenne Tillman, 21, of Ellabell, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance (Schedule II), possession of drug paraphernalia and probation violation.

“With the number of overdoses steady on the rise, both the Bryan County Sheriff’s Office and the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office, especially our Drug Suppression Unit, will make the battle to eradicate drugs, drugs sales and activity in our community a high priority,” Effingham County Sheriff Jimmy McDuffie Office said.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2024 Cox Media Group