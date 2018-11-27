  • 60 million people may have had their data exposed by the U.S. Postal Service

    If you've ever used the U.S. Postal service online, your private information could be at risk.

    The USPS said a loophole let anyone with an online account view account details for its 60 million other users. 

    The issue was tied to a free program, called Informed Visibility, which offers mail tracking and reporting in almost real time.

    A researcher discovered the flaw in 2017, but no action was taken until earlier this month.

