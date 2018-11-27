60 million people may have had their data exposed by the U.S. Postal Service

If you've ever used the U.S. Postal service online, your private information could be at risk.
The USPS said a loophole let anyone with an online account view account details for its 60 million other users.
We're working to learn about the personal information possibly exposed, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning
The issue was tied to a free program, called Informed Visibility, which offers mail tracking and reporting in almost real time.
A researcher discovered the flaw in 2017, but no action was taken until earlier this month.
TRENDING STORIES:
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}