6 more Lake Lanier parks reopening in time for July 4th holiday weekend

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — The US Army Corps of Engineers, Forsyth County and Hall County will reopen six recreation areas at Lake Lanier for the busy July 4th weekend.

Forsyth County will help manage Keith’s Bridge, Long Hollow and Two-Mile Creek while Hall County will help manage Little River, Robinson and Mountain View.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“I appreciate the support of Hall County and Forsyth County in helping us get these parks open,” said Tim Rainey, Lake Lanier Project Manager. “We share a common goal of providing quality recreational opportunities to the public, and this partnership makes that possible.”

Channel 2 Action News reported in May that nearly 20 parks and recreation areas on Lake Lanier would temporarily close due to staffing issues. They later trimmed the number down to 11.

Since then, several have reopened, including the six announced Monday.

The USACE says Burton Mill Park will only be open from July 4 until July 7. Van Pugh North and Van Pugh South will remain closed.

RELATED STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group