6 drug traffickers sentenced to federal prison for Rome narcotics conspiracy, one still on the run

ROME, Ga. — The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Georgia says six drug traffickers have been sentenced to federal prison for their roles in distributing drugs around Rome, Ga.

According to a release from the USAO, Adrian Robinson, Julio Martinez-Guzman, Jesse Willard Brooks, James Carden, Reginal Eric Dowdy and Casanova DePaul Pritchett all pled guilty to possessing various illegal drugs and participating in a conspiracy to sell them.

A seventh accused member of the conspiracy, Abel Santoyo-Santana of Mexico, is still a fugitive and law enforcement agents are searching for him.

Information presented in court by prosecutors said the case began with a 2021 investigation, where Martinez-Guzman was found operating a drug distribution ring from two homes in Rome.

Martinez-Guzman had already been convicted on previous drug trafficking charges, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

“During their 2021 investigation, agents identified Martinez-Guzman’s customers as well as his narcotics suppliers, who obtained and distributed quantities of illegal drugs in the North Georgia area, including heroin, methamphetamine, cocaine, and oxycodone,” officials said.

Now, six of the co-conspirators face years in prison. The individuals were sentenced to the following federal prison terms:

Adrian Robinson, 42, of Cedartown, Georgia, was sentenced to six years in prison followed by three years of supervised release. Robinson was convicted of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine on May 29, 2024, after he pleaded guilty.

Julio Martinez-Guzman, 54, of Rome, Georgia, was sentenced to 20 years in prison followed by five years of supervised release. Martinez-Guzman was convicted of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine, cocaine, oxycodone, and heroin on February 26, 2024, after he pleaded guilty.

Jesse Willard Brooks, 41, of Rome, Georgia, was sentenced to eight years, four months in prison followed by five years of supervised release. Brooks was convicted of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine on February 15, 2024, after he pleaded guilty.

James Carden, 42, of Villa Rica, Georgia was sentenced to five years, three months in prison followed by five years of supervised release. Carden was convicted of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute heroin and methamphetamine on February 14, 2024, after he pleaded guilty.

Reginal Eric Dowdy, 46, of Cedar Bluff, Alabama, was sentenced to three years, ten months in prison followed by five years of supervised release. Dowdy was convicted of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine on February 15, 2024, after he pleaded guilty.

Casanova DePaul Pritchett, 53, of Calhoun, Georgia was sentenced to two years, six months in prison followed by five years of supervised release. Pritchett was convicted of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine and oxycodone on February 26, 2024, after he pleaded guilty.

“Drug trafficking is a societal scourge that poses serious risks to the public health and safety of our communities,” U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Buchanan said in a statement. “The dedication of our federal, state, and local enforcement partners resulted in the disruption of this drug trafficking organization and led to the successful prosecution of these defendants.”

Anyone with information about Abel Santoyo-Santana’s whereabouts is asked to contact local law enforcement agents.

