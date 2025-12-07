6 arrested in northeast Georgia drug bust, accused of trafficking narcotics near schools

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division conducted a major drug bust on Dec. 3, seizing large quantities of narcotics and arresting six individuals involved in a drug trafficking organization operating in Augusta-Richmond County.

The investigation, which began in November 2025, targeted a significant Drug Trafficking Organization led by Robert Seymore. Members identified in the operation included Qwintera Martin, Vernon Frails, Fredricus Green, Cleveland McBride, and Donald Searson.

Authorities executed search warrants at two locations, seizing:

12,500.7 grams of methamphetamine

653.5 grams of cocaine

815.5 grams of marijuana

178 oxycodone pills

70 fentanyl pills

12 grams of psilocybin mushrooms

2 firearms

2 vehicles

$57,662 in cash

“This investigation is another example of the outstanding work our Narcotics Division and Crime Suppression Division do every day,” Sheriff Eugene Brantley said in a statement. “The amount of methamphetamine, cocaine, fentanyl and other dangerous substances seized in this case represents countless lives saved.”

Seymore faces charges of trafficking in cocaine and methamphetamine, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, and possession of oxycodone with intent to distribute.

Martin was charged with similar offenses, including trafficking in cocaine and methamphetamine.

Frails faces multiple charges, including trafficking in cocaine, fentanyl, and methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of a school, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

McBride and Green were both charged with possession of marijuana, cocaine, and methamphetamine with intent to distribute, distributing cocaine within 1,000 feet of a school, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

Searson was charged with possession of cocaine and bringing contraband across a guard line.

The sheriff’s office said its Narcotics Division has, year to date, seized over 27,245 grams of marijuana, 45,725 grams of methamphetamine, and 6,836 grams of cocaine this year, along with 126 illegally possessed firearms and more than $595,032 in U.S. currency connected to narcotics investigations.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office said it remains committed to proactive enforcement strategies and partnerships to reduce violent crime and protect the community.

“Our message is clear: if you choose to distribute poison in Richmond County, we will find you, and we will hold you accountable,” Brantley said in a statement.

