58 adults, 4 children, 7 pets displaced by apartment fire in Roswell

ROSWELL, Ga. — The American Red Cross is working to make sure people displaced by a massive apartment fire in Roswell have places to stay.

Flames broke out a few minutes before 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Enclave Apartments on Greenhouse Court, just off Alpharetta Highway.

The fire displaced 58 adults, four children and seven pets, said Roswell Fire Capt. Chad Miller.

“It was a very large fire, especially with the number of people that were displaced,” he said.

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Twenty apartments were either heavily damaged or destroyed. When firefighters arrived, they found two people trapped on a balcony with flames beneath and beside them.

“They immediately went into rescue mode and were able to rescue those occupants and pull them off the balcony,” Miller said.

Two people were evaluated on the scene for smoke inhalation, but nobody was hurt. Firefighters swept the burning building and rescued two cats and a dog, Miller said.

The cause and origin of the fire are under investigation.

Ralph Cadet lives in a neighboring building, which he says could easily have been damaged by the soaring flames.

He’s relieved nobody was hurt but feels for his neighbors who lost their homes and precious belongings. He’s grateful the fire didn’t spread elsewhere on the property.

“I’m thankful, but I’m still throwing out prayers for these folks, because if it happened to me, I’d want the same,” he said.

The Red Cross had representatives on site throughout Friday afternoon to assist displaced tenants with getting shelter.

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