51,000 trout killed after someone tampers with water supply at hatchery

FANNIN COUNTY, Ga. - The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service says an estimated 51,000 rainbow trout being raised at a hatchery in North Georgia were killed when the main water supply had been cut off.
Fannin County Sheriff Dane Kirby said employees noticed the valve had been turned off Monday and that the fish died.
“Sometime between 2:30 and 6:30, somebody cut off our main water supply to the hatchery,” Taylor, the hatchery’s project manager, said Wednesday. “It’s nothing I’ve ever worried about.”
The killing cost the hatchery around $61,000.
