5-year-old killed in Peachtree Corners crash remembered as ‘beautiful, innocent, goofy girl’

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Gwinnett County family is mourning a 5-year-old girl who died in a crash along with two others.

The crash happened Sunday just before 4 p.m. off Elmside Village Lane and Peachtree Corners Circle. When officers arrived, they found a dark blue BMW and a yellow Chevrolet Camaro that crashed.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Three people died and three others were injured. Police identified the youngest victim as 5-year-old Aura Camarono. Her family described the 5-year-old as a “beautiful, innocent, goofy girl” whose life was cut too short.

“She will forever be 5 yrs old. She will be missed by all of us who had the pleasure of knowing her,” her family wrote on a GoFundMe page.

The family speaks about the crash, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News at 4:00 p.m.

Gwinnett police said the Camaro was traveling southbound onto Peachtree Corners Circle when the BMW driver tried to make a left turn northbound. The two cars crashed into one another.

The BMW driver and passenger died at the scene. Police identified them as Armas Harding and Laura Rueda.

Camarono and her 6-year-old sibling were sitting in the back of the Camaro. Paramedics rushed them to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Scottish Rite, where Camarono died.

TRENDING STORIES:

Camarono is the second child in Gwinnett County who was killed in a crash on Sunday.

A 4-year-old girl was hit and killed in the Mall of Georgia parking lot.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS

‘My pride and joy:’ Mother mourns death of 4-year-old daughter killed in Mall of Georgia parking lot

©2023 Cox Media Group