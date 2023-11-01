5-year-old Ga. boy hit, killed by a car crossing street from friend’s house

TIFTON, Ga. — A 5-year-old Georgia boy has died after he was hit by a car while crossing the street to come home from a friend’s house, according to WALB.

Devin Estes was hit by a car on Highway 319 in Tifton on Oct. 29. He was across the street from his home playing with neighbors before crossing the street with an adult when he was hit.

Family members tried to give the child CPR, but he died at the hospital. Witnesses told WALB that the driver, who hasn’t been identified, stayed on the scene and try to help the family. It’s unclear if that driver is facing any charges.

Estes was in kindergarten at G.O. Bailey Elementary School.

“Devin loved to color, write, he loved to dance, he loved Paw Patrol, and he loved his tablet,” his obituary read. “He was very loved by many and he loved everyone, especially his brothers. He was always the light of the room.”

The family is taking donations in Estes’ name through his church. You can donate HERE.

