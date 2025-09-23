Local

5 kayakers, including child, rescued after being trapped in ‘strong current’ off Georgia coast

By Scott Flynn, WSBTV.com
5 kayakers including child rescued after being trapped in ‘strong current’ off Georgia coast Five kayakers, including a child, had to be rescued over the weekend after they got “trapped in a strong current” off Little Tybee Island. (PHOTOS: Tybee Island Fire Department)
LITTLE TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. — (PHOTO

Emergency responders from the Tybee Island Fire Department said they received the call shortly before 7:30 p.m. on Sunday after one of the kayakers lost their paddle and they were unable to return to shore.

“The situation quickly became life-threatening … amid heavy winds, four-foot swells, and a rising high tide,” the fire department said.

Emergency crews went out on jet skis to help bring the kayakers back to safety.

“Thanks to their swift response and determination, every kayaker made it home without injury,” the department said.

