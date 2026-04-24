Usher, Chris Brown adds a 4th Atlanta show

ATLANTA — Fans chances of getting a seat to the Chris Brown and Usher’s R&B Tour in Atlanta just got sweeter with the addition of a fourth show.

This comes after an overwhelming demand, the fourth show at Mercedes-Benz Stadium is scheduled for Nov 11th.

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The November 11th date joins the previously announced shows at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on November 7, 8 and 10.

TICKETS: Fans that have signed up for The R&B Tour presale will also have access to the newly added date. General on sale begins Monday, April 27th at 12 noon via Ticketmaster.

PREMIUM: To reserve a premium seat at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, fans can visit mbssuites.com for more information on the upscale, private experiences that Mercedes-Benz Stadium has to offer.

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