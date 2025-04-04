404 Day: How you can celebrate Atlanta’s creativity and culture today

ATLANTA — It’s April 4th and that means one thing in Atlanta: It’s 404 Day!

Consider 404 Day an official love letter to the City of Atlanta on a date that, of course, represents the city’s famous area code.

“The city has given so much to all of us as individuals and businesses, that I think it’s just important to find ways to give back,” event organizer Brandon Butler told Channel 2′s Fred Blankenship.

404 Day is Atlanta’s signature celebration of its creative culture. But Butler says it’s more than just a celebration. It’s also about giving back to the community.

“Everything we do is very much Atlanta focused, it’s Atlanta based but also again is a party with a purpose. We want people to come out and have a good time but we also want to pour back into the city,” Butler said.

Here are events happening around Atlanta.

404 Day at Piedmont Park, 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The free celebration will be held at Piedmont Park and feature more than 100 vendors, multiple stages, and a lineup of musicians and artists. The proceeds benefit WIFTA (Women in Film & Television of Atlanta).

404 Day “Tech Back The Block” Block Party, 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The 404 Collective will host a block party at the Interlock Atlanta to celebrate Atlanta’s Black tech ecosystem.

“We’re bringing the vibes, the visionaries, and the voices shaping the future. With a special kickoff by Atlanta’s Mayor and a lineup that reads like a who’s who in Black tech, this event is more than a party—it’s a movement,” according to the 404 Collective.

2Chainz LIVE @ 404 Day, 8 p.m.

2Chainz will perform at the Stave Room off Armour Drive. You must be 21+ to attend. Click here to reserve your free tickets.

