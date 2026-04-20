Hawks to host playoff watch party Monday night

The Atlanta Hawks will host a Playoffs Watch Party tonight for Game 2 of the NBA Eastern Conference Playoffs First Round matchup with the New York Knicks.

The event is open to the public at State Farm Arena, with doors opening at 7 p.m. and the game tipping off at 8 p.m.

Tickets for the watch party cost $5, and 100% of the proceeds will benefit the Hawks Foundation to support the local community.

The Hawks are currently trailing the Knicks 0-1 in the series, with Game 2 being played in New York. The watch party provides an opportunity for fans to gather and support the team as they look to even the series.

Tickets are available through Ticketmaster.com, while supplies last.

Looking ahead, Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Divisional Round between the New York Knicks and the Atlanta Hawks is scheduled for Thursday, April 23 at 7 p.m. in Atlanta.

Game 4 will also be held at State Farm Arena on Saturday, April 25 at 6 p.m.

Limited tickets for these home games remain available at Hawks.com/playoffs.

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