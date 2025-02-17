40-year-old GA man arrested for child exploitation after months-long investigation

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. — A 40-year-old Bainbridge man was arrested for sexually exploiting children after a months-long investigation.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Joseph Murphy was first under investigation in October after the GBI’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit got a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that he might have and be distributing child sexual abuse material.

The investigation got a search warrant for Murphy’s home in Decatur County, leading to his arrest, according to the GBI.

Murphy was arrested for sexual exploitation of children and was booked into the Decatur County Jail, the GBI said.

According to Decatur County jail records, Murphy was awarded an $11,200 bond but remains in custody.

Anyone with information related to this ongoing investigation is asked to contact the GBI at 1-800-597-8477 or submit a tip online.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group