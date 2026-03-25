4-year-old boy, father killed in South Georgia street racing wreck

ALBANY, Ga. — A 4-year-old boy is among two people who were killed over the weekend after a car lost control while street racing and hit a group of people.

It happened shortly before 10 p.m. on Saturday in Albany.

Investigators said one of the drivers involved in the wreck left the scene but then came back and was taken into custody. The driver who lost control of his car was arrested at the scene.

Two people were killed in the wreck, and two others were injured. Police told WALB-TV they were all bystanders and not involved in the street racing incident.

Investigators told the TV station that the 4-year-old boy who was killed is Kaise Gibbons. He was with his father, Rickey Thomas, who was also killed in the wreck.

“What people may deem as a harmless, fun event turned into a tragic situation,” Albany Police Chief Michael Persley said. “That just goes to show that anything that somebody may deem harmless or eventful, anything can happen.”

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People who live in the area said street racing has been an ongoing issue in the area, and now their worst fears have come true.

“It’s something that can be prevented. But that’s just two lives just taken from … for something senseless. So, like I said, this is just a tragedy to Dougherty County,” neighbor Michael Fowler said.

“Just sad. Just … it’s very painful, you know? It was no good reason for this to happen. It’s so preventable. It makes my heart sick,” neighbor Ren’ee Rentmeester told the TV station.

Meanwhile, the family of Kaise Gibbons is trying to figure out how to move on without the boy and his father.

“The bad thing is that I can’t see Kaise anymore,” Kaise’s aunt, Sara Gibbons, said. “The positive side is that he doesn’t have to suffer in this tragic world anymore.”

Kaise’s mother, Hannah Gibbons, said she is grateful for the support from the community after losing her son and husband.

“Thank you for loving Kaise and RJ. I don’t know what I would do without the prayers, calls, and messages,” Hanna Gibbons said.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the Gibbons family with funeral expenses.

Brandon King, 24, and Jacob Daniels Jr., 25, have been charged with two counts of homicide by vehicle in the 1st degree, racing on a highway/exhibition of speed or acceleration, and reckless driving tied to the crash.

The Albany Police Department is also asking people who may have seen the wreck to send them video and information to apdpio@albanyga.gov.

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