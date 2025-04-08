4 injured in ATV crash in North GA mountains

HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. — Four people were injured when an ATV crashed on Saturday in Habersham County.

At approximately 8:45 p.m., deputies with the Habersham County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported all-terrain vehicle wreck with injuries in the Macedonia community outside Clarkesville.

The crash happened near Wild Iris Road off Mountain Ranch Road.

Four people were injured and taken to a local hospital by medics.

Georgia State Patrol is investigating the crash.

