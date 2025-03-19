4 arrested for kidnapping, taking child from GA to NJ by train

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — A deputy with the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office arrested four people in connection with the interference with a child custody and kidnapping investigation.

On Tuesday, Jan. 28, a woman called 911 to report that her two-year-old child was taken out of state.

Deputies contacted the woman and she reported that the child’s father, Dashawn Rashard Sarratt, 30, told her the child was taken without her consent or the knowledge of the Georgia Division of Family & Children Services (DFCS).

According to the sheriff’s office, the child was placed with a family member of Dashawn Sarratt during an open DFACS investigation involving the child’s care.

Both DFACS and the child’s mother agreed that Samiyah Cunningham, 24, would temporarily keep the toddler until she was to be moved to another location.

During this time, Dashawn Sarratt along with Samiyah Cunningham, Shinikka Cunningham of New Jersey, 49, mother of Samiyah, and Kiesha Burno of New Jersey, 50, mother of Dashawn, all conspired and moved the child by train to live with Burno.

Once they were in New Jersey, Kiesha Burno fraudulently received a temporary custodial order through the Hudson County Superior Court in New Jersey.

New Jersey Child Protection Services reported to Macon-Bibb DFACS that the child was with Burno.

A deputy obtained arrest warrants for Dashawn Sarratt, Samiyah Cunningham, Shinikka Cunningham, and Kiesha Burno.

All four were arrested and the child was safely recovered.

Samiyah Cunningham, Shinikka Cunningham, and Kiesha Burno were all charged with conspiracy to commit a felony, interstate interference with custody, and kidnapping.

Dashawn Rashard Sarratt was charged with kidnapping, conspiracy to commit a felony, interstate interference with custody, and probation violation.

They were all denied bond.

