350,000 travelers expected at Atlanta airport this weekend as long TSA lines go on

ATLANTA — If you’re flying out of Atlanta this weekend, be prepared to wait. Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport expects it to be one of its busiest so far this year.

TSA projects that 350,000 travelers will go through the Atlanta airport Thursday through Sunday. It’s part of the busy spring break travel period, which has already been off to a rocky start in Atlanta.

We’re working to find how the airport is responding LIVE on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4:00 p.m.

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Channel 2 Action News has reported all week on TSA security wait times — some as high as 122 minutes — at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

On Wednesday, airport officials confirmed that 34% of TSA agents in Atlanta called out sick. With the Department of Homeland Security shutdown, TSA workers did not receive a full paycheck last week.

TSA leadership says nationwide nearly 400 agents have already resigned during this shutdown.

“Our TSA officers, as long as they don’t get paid, they’re going continue to call out. They can’t afford to come in and they’re going to quit altogether and that’s a serious concern,” said Adam Stahl, TSA acting deputy administrator.

In addition to the TSA shortages, new traffic patterns for pickup and drop-off started on Wednesday and runs through March 31. The changes will remain in effect 24 hours a day, seven days a week during this period.

Hartsfield-Jackson officials are urging passengers to arrive at least three hours before their flight.

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