32 arrested in undercover human trafficking operation in Troup County

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. — An undercover operation targeting human trafficking in Troup County resulted in 32 arrests last week.

On July 16 and 17, the Troup County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division, with help from the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office, the Troup County Marshal’s Office, the Haralson County Sheriff’s Office, and the LaGrange Police Department, conducted the operation.

Officers, marshals, and deputies located people involved in prostitution/human trafficking and arrested them once they committed crimes.

The investigation revealed victims of human trafficking, as well as possible sex traffickers.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Twenty-two of those arrested were charged with pandering.

Others were charged with pimping, prostitution, possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine, and more.

“The Troup County Sheriff’s Office remains absolutely unwavering in our commitment to fighting human trafficking and dismantling the criminal networks that exploit the vulnerable. These 32 arrests are not just numbers- they represent our ongoing effort to target those who profit from and participate in this kind of exploitation. We will continue to aggressively pursue and prosecute anyone involved in human trafficking and related offenses. Our message is clear: Troup County will not be a safe haven for traffickers or those who support this vile industry,” Captain Nathan Taylor with the Troup County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division said.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group