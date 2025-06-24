3 win $1 million or more in Georgia Lottery games

Three people have won big money, $1 million or more, recently in Georgia Lottery games.

One of the lucky players won $2 million by purchasing a Mega Millions ticket on the Georgia Lottery app. The ticket matched all five white ball numbers and included a 2X Megaplier.

The next Mega Millions drawing is set for Tuesday, with an estimated jackpot of $326 million.

Another winner player a Max the Money scratcher worth $5 million at The Country Store, 1206 Piedmont Highway, Cedartown. The winner opted for a cash prize of $2,579,679 and picked up their money on Friday.

A third player won a top prize of $1 million in Decatur by playing the Xtreme Cash scratch-off game and claimed their winnings on Wednesday.

Some other players won tens of thousands in the lottery.

A lucky player in Wednesday’s Powerball drawing won $50,000 with a ticket purchased at Duluth Food Mart, 3190 Peachtree Boulevard in Duluth. The ticket matched four of the five white-ball numbers and the Powerball.

Two Georgia FIVE tickets each won $10,000 in the Friday midday drawing. Both winning tickets were sold at New Hope Citgo, 880 New Hope Road in Lawrenceville.

Proceeds from all Georgia Lottery games benefit education in the state of Georgia.

