3 from metro Atlanta accused of flying drone to deliver contraband into GA prison

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. — Three people were arrested after deputies said they attempted to use a drone to smuggle contraband into a Georgia prison.
On March 7, around 11:48 p.m., Washington County deputies were called to West Brown Drive in Davisoro regarding several suspicious people.
The sheriff’s office later learned the individuals were in Davisboro attempting a prison drop at Washington State Prison.
During the investigation, deputies said they seized a drone, a drone controller connected to a cell phone, and drawstring bags containing marijuana, tobacco, and Promethazine.
Deputies arrested the following:
- Emmarrion Murray, 20, of Jonesboro, Ga.
- Serpico Evans, 27, of East Point, Ga.,
- Alfonso Horton, 23, of Forest Park, Ga.
The trio is charged with trading with inmates, conspiracy to commit a felony, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, and possession of Schedule V controlled substance with intent to distribute.
Evans was also charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
