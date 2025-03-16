3 from metro Atlanta accused of flying drone to deliver contraband into GA prison

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. — Three people were arrested after deputies said they attempted to use a drone to smuggle contraband into a Georgia prison.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

On March 7, around 11:48 p.m., Washington County deputies were called to West Brown Drive in Davisoro regarding several suspicious people.

The sheriff’s office later learned the individuals were in Davisboro attempting a prison drop at Washington State Prison.

TRENDING STORIES:

During the investigation, deputies said they seized a drone, a drone controller connected to a cell phone, and drawstring bags containing marijuana, tobacco, and Promethazine.

Deputies arrested the following:

Emmarrion Murray, 20, of Jonesboro, Ga.

Serpico Evans, 27, of East Point, Ga.,

Alfonso Horton, 23, of Forest Park, Ga.

The trio is charged with trading with inmates, conspiracy to commit a felony, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, and possession of Schedule V controlled substance with intent to distribute.

Evans was also charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group