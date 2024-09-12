3 Gilmer Schools students arrested for bringing toy gun to school

GILMER COUNTY, Ga. — The Gilmer County Sheriff’s Office said three juveniles were arrested after school officials say a fake gun was brought to one of the district’s schools.

On Wednesday morning, Gilmer County Schools put out a statement saying a student had a toy gun in his possession, which was reported by another student to school administrators.

“Administrators responded immediately to isolate the student and confiscate the article,” the district said, adding that while there was no real threat or danger to students, they were still commending the student who had reported the concern to officials.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

The district said operations at Gilmer High School continued “safely as originally planned.”

All three students involved and arrested by the sheriff’s office are being held at Dalton Youth Detention Center and charged with felony terroristic threat nd disruption of a public school.

The identities of the students has not been released. The sheriff’s office said the investigation is ongoing and promised updates as more information becomes available.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Firefighters extinguish house fire near downtown Atlanta

©2024 Cox Media Group