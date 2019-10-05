3 dead after crashing into security barrier at Georgia Air Force base

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. - Three men were killed Friday evening when a vehicle drove through a gate at Robins Air Force Base and collided with a security barrier, authorities told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
The incident occurred about 9:30 p.m. after the vehicle approached the Russell Parkway gate and refused to stop, officials said in a news release.
The car then crashed through the gate, prompting guards to activate a security barrier to keep the vehicle from advancing, authorities said. The vehicle hit the barrier at a high rate of speed.
The driver and a passenger were pronounced dead at the scene. A third man was rushed to Houston Medical Center, where he died.
Authorities said none of the men killed were affiliated with the base. Their names are not being released until their families have been notified.
"This is a tragedy which we all feel deeply at Robins Air Force Base," said Air Force Col. Katrina Stephens, vice commander of the 78th Air Base Wing. "We will thoroughly investigate to determine the facts and circumstances and what can be learned from this tragedy. ... Our thoughts are with the families of those lost."
This story was written by Shaddi Abusaid for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
