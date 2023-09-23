3 Dawson Co. dogs receive ballistic vests from Georgia Police K9 Foundation

DAWSONVILLE, Ga. — Three K9s working in the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office are boasting new armor and a sharp new look after receiving a donated set of ballistic vests from a Georgia nonprofit.

The sheriff’s office announced that the Georgia Police K9 Foundation gave the vests to Usvo, Jimmy and Arthur as an extra layer of protection while they’re out serving the community.

“These generous donations are being used to protect our four-legged partners while serving our community,” deputies said in a statement, thanking the Foundation for their help.

The Georgia Police K9 Foundation was founded in 2016 in Statesboro, originally to help provide veterinary care and assistance to retired K9s.

Since 2018, the organization expanded their mission to also provide services to active duty K9s across Georgia who lacked essential funding, the nonprofit said.

