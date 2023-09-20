Jimmy and Rosalyn Carter receive lifetime achievment award from Gates Foundation

ATLANTA — Jimmy and Rosalyn Carter have been awarded for their lifetime of philanthropy and leadership with a lifetime achievement award from the Gates Foundation.

The Gates Foundation announced Tuesday night that the Carters were awarded with the Goalkeepers Lifetime Achievement Award.

“From the near-eradication of guinea worm disease to their work for peace and democracy, Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter’s trailblazing leadership has made a difference for the world.

We’re thrilled to give them the Goalkeepers Lifetime Achievement Award,” the foundation wrote in a social media post.

Paige Alexander, the Carter Center CEO accepted the award on behalf of the Carters on Tuesday.

The Carter Center thanked the Gates Foundation on social media for the honor.

The Carters celebrated their 77th wedding anniversary in July.

Jimmy is set to turn 99 years old on Oct. 1. He has been in hospice care since February.

