Atlanta reality star, singer Tamar Braxton shows video of thieves breaking into her car

ATLANTA — Reality TV star and singer Tamar Braxton said her car was burglarized.

The Atlanta-based celebrity posted the video on her Instagram page a day ago, along with an emotional caption.

Braxton said she’s “not safe anywhere.”

“I got robbed. At home. I’m not safe anywhere. I don’t know why I keep getting violated. I had a lot in my car cause I don’t live anywhere cause I’m not safe anywhere or with anyone,” her post read.

The post included five slides, all videos, showing a person in a grey hoodie, one in a red shirt, another in what appears to be a grey shirt, and a person in a black hoodie.

The individuals are seen going through Braxton’s car and trunk, taking items.

In the last slide, the individual in the grey hoodie is seen walking away.

At this time, Atlanta Police have not released any details.

It is unclear how many total thieves were involved or what they took from Braxton’s vehicle.

