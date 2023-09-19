These GA barbecue joints among Top 50 best in the South, ‘Southern Living’ says

ATLANTA — Barbecue lovers rejoice: Three Georgia barbecue joints have made Southern Living’s “The South’s Top 50 Barbecue Joints.”

From brisket to pulled pork, these barbecue joints have everything to cure your craving.

Georgia fared well in this year’s list, with three barbecue joints making the top 50, two of which are in or near metro Atlanta.

Coming in at #49 is Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q, at 1238 DeKalb Avenue Northeast, Atlanta.

Started by brothers Jonathan and Justin Fox, Fox Bros. opened its first location along DeKalb Avenue in Atlanta in 2007.

“Brisket, pulled pork, chicken, and ribs anchor the menu, and those meats get spun into creative, cross-regional combinations like “chicken fried” ribs with Alabama-style white sauce, ‘Tomminator’ tater tots smothered with Brunswick stew, and towering smoked bologna and pimento cheese sandwiches. The Foxes call this ‘Atlanta Style,’ and it seems well suited to such a dynamic melting pot of a city,” Southern Living said.

To get to #22 on the list, you will need to head to the Georgia coast to try some Southern Soul Barbeque. The restaurant is located at 2020 Demere Road on St. Simons Island.

“There are delicious slow-smoked meats, of course — brisket, chicken, turkey, and sausage, all cooked over oak on Oyler and Lang pits. Sweet and smoky honey-basted ribs are long-time crowd favorites, and Southern Soul’s rich, tangy version of Georgia’s traditional Brunswick stew is a delight,” Southern Living said.

Closer to the Atlanta metro, #2, the highest of the restaurants on the list, is located in Jackson. Fresh Air Barbecue is located at 1164 Highway 42 South.

“The original Fresh Air Barbecue in Jackson, Georgia, is the oldest pit-cooked barbecue restaurant in Georgia still in its original location,” the restaurant’s website said.

Fresh Air Barbecue was established in 1929, originally owned by Dr. Joel Watkins, and later purchased in 1945 by Butts County native George W. “Toots” Caston.

Since then, “four generations of Toots Caston’s family have either worked in or been directly involved with the history of Fresh Air Barbecue, adding their ideas and improvements to the business.”

“Here barbecue means one thing and one thing only: pork— specifically, 15 to 20-pound hams slow-cooked over hickory and oak. The finished pork is chopped into long shreds and dressed in a thin, tangy red sauce, and it’s infused with the rich, juicy smoke flavor that you can only get from a direct heat pit,” Southern Living said.

To see the full list of the South’s top 50 barbecue joints, CLICK HERE.

GALLERY:

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 15 The South's top barbecue joints of 2023 from Southern Living #1: Snow's BBQ, Lexington, TX (PHOTO: snowsbbq.com)





