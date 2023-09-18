Jimmy Carter: Here’s how you can celebrate the former president’s 99th birthday in Atlanta

ATLANTA — Former President Jimmy Carter will turn 99 years old on Oct. 1 and the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum is throwing a special party.

The Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum says it will be hosting a day of celebration with games, trivia, music, food and a screening of the 1977 film “All the President’s Men.”

The library and museum is also offering a special price of admission: 99 cents in honor of Carter’s 99th birthday. Teens and children ages 16 and under can get into the library and museum for free.

A similar special ran in August for former First Lady Rosalynn Carter’s 96th birthday when admission was offered for 96 cents.

Leading up to the big celebration, the Carter Center is asking for birthday wishes for the former president. It’s a tradition that the center has done for his birthday the past few years.

People across Georgia, the country, and the world can leave their birthday messages on a virtual card here.

Hundreds of messages have already been signed along with people’s photos and stories of their experiences with Carter. You can also share birthday wishes on social media by using the hashtag #JimmyCarter99.

Carter is the oldest living president, past or present. Since January, he has been in hospice care and months later the family announced that Rosalynn Carter had been diagnosed with dementia.

Their grandson, Jason Carter, appeared on GMA 3 last week to give an update on his grandfather’s health.

“Number one, as you know he’s been in hospice now for over six months. And so we didn’t know and we didn’t believe at the time that we were going to get to this 99th birthday. But they’re doing remarkably well. They are coming to the end of course at this time in their lives, but they are at peace, they are together, they’re at home, they’re in love and you don’t get much more than that and they don’t expect more,” Carter said. “So they’ve had an incredible life and I saw them last weekend and it was a wonderful thing to see.”

