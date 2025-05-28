3 charged with murder after Utah woman’s body found in the woods in Atlanta

ATLANTA — Investigators have made three arrests in the murder of a woman who was found shot to death in the woods.

Atlanta police found Angela Yajahira Cortes Villegas’ body along Marietta Boulevard NW on April 20.

On May 23, officials arrested Denis Manuel Velasquez Rivera, Madelin Garcia and Hector Paz in Norcross.

Atlanta police said Gwinnett County police, Gwinnett County sheriff’s office and US Marshals assisted their fugitive unit.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

All three suspects face the following charges: murder, aggravated assault, armed robbery and conspiracy to commit a felony.

Garcia and Paz also have been charged with felony murder.

Police said Villegas didn’t have any identification on her at the time of her death.

Investigators released photos of her distinctive tattoos in hopes someone recognized her.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group