3 charged after stolen puppy thrown from moving car during armed robbery

MERIWETHER COUNTY, Ga. — Three suspects were arrested following an armed robbery involving a purebred puppy last Thursday.

Meriwether County officials said the incident escalated when the suspects, intending to steal a dog valued at $2,100, fired a gun, endangering a five-month-old child. A stolen vehicle and a firearm with altered identification were also recovered.

Deputies said the suspects traveled to a home on Rocky Mount Road with the intent to steal a valuable purebred puppy. During the theft, a female resident was pushed aside by one of the suspects. The woman’s husband tried to prevent the suspects’ escape by blocking the driveway with his truck.

In response, one suspect fired a 9 mm handgun, authorities said. The homeowner then rammed the suspects’ vehicle with his truck, leading to additional shots being fired.

“This was a dangerous and rapidly developing incident,” said Meriwether County Sheriff Chuck Smith.

The MCSO said the suspects threw the stolen puppy from their moving vehicle during their escape. The puppy was later found by a Greenville officer and is receiving veterinary care. The suspects’ vehicle was stopped on Callaway Road near Gaston Road by deputies and Greenville police, who detained the suspects.

Deputies said a five-month-old child was found in the suspects’ vehicle, unrestrained in a child seat. The child was safely recovered and placed in appropriate care.

Evidence recovered included a firearm with the serial number filed off, believed to have been thrown from the vehicle, and a fired shell casing inside the suspects’ vehicle. The vehicle was confirmed to have been stolen from Hall County.

“Gunfire was exchanged, a young child was placed in extreme danger, and a stolen puppy was thrown from a moving car. Thanks to the swift actions of law enforcement, the child and the puppy are safe,” Smith said.

The suspects, identified as Alonza Dennis, 19, of Griffin, and Jaziah Grier, 18, and Drulacy Grier, 52, both of Locust Grove, face multiple charges.

Dennis is charged with the following:

Armed robbery

Aggravated assault

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony

Cruelty to animals

Cruelty to children (2nd degree)

Tampering with evidence

Simple battery

Theft by receiving stolen property

Criminal use of an article with altered identification marks

Burglary (2nd degree)

Jaziah Grier and Drulacy Grier are charged with being a party to the crime of:

Armed robbery

Burglary (2nd degree)

Aggravated assault

Cruelty to children (2nd degree)

Cruelty to animals

The suspects are being held in the Meriwether County Jail without bond, and the investigation remains active with additional charges pending.

