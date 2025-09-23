Man charged with stealing 91 manhole, storm drain covers across 3 metro counties

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police say they have arrested a man in connection of stolen manhole covers and storm drain grates across several counties.

Investigators arrested Kailan Whatley after they said he stole more than 91 manhole covers from DeKalb County on at least five different occasions.

“On September 16, 2025, investigators received a break in the case. A witness in Rockdale County obtained footage of two black males exiting a 2020 Nissan Kick and removing two manhole covers, placing them into the vehicle and driving away,” DeKalb police said in a news release on Tuesday.

Channel 2 Action News first told you about this story last week when we obtained that video of the thefts.

Neighbors of a subdivision off Iris Drive in Rockdale County told Channel 2’s Cory James they were concerned about safety after the covers were stolen earlier in the week.

“We have people in the neighborhood that jog, little kids that play, and they can possibly fall in the hole,” said Larry Tukes, a concerned neighbor.

The thefts have left large holes in the ground, posing a risk to children and joggers in the neighborhood.

Rockdale County officials report similar incidents throughout the county, including areas like Lambeth Estates, Glen Meadow, and near Lake Rockaway Road.

According to our own reporting, at least 20 manhole covers were stolen across Rockdale County.

Officers said they were able to get a tag number off the surveillance video, identifying the owner and linking him to the thefts.

Police said they eventually saw Whatley’s car and pulled him over during a traffic stop and arrested him.

DeKalb police said there were similar reports in Gwinnett County as well.

Investigators from DeKalb are working with Rockdale and Gwinnett agencies to help clear similar cases in their areas.

