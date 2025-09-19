Manhole covers, storm drain grates keep disappearing in Rockdale County

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — Rockdale County officials say there has been a string of thefts in several neighborhoods. The items taken? Manhole covers and storm drain grates.

County officials on the dangers and neighbors’ fear of the hazard, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.

Security video shared with Channel 2 Action News shows men pull up to take the covers and grates then place them in the trunk of a SUV.

At least 20 manhole covers and drain grates have been stolen in the following areas:

Ellis Point Subdivision

2204 Thames Drive

2341 Lake Rockaway Road

Glen Meadow Subdivision

Sigman Road

County officials say the price to replace them would be at least $2,000. The county is also having to purchase locks to put on them, which could $7,600.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group