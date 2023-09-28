3 arrested, deputies seize methamphetamine in Haralson County bust

HARALSON COUNTY, Ga. — Three people were arrested Tuesday in connection with a methamphetamine bust in Haralson County.

A several month-long investigation led to members of the Northwest Georgia Drug Task Force and the Haralson County Sheriff’s Office serving a search warrant at 317 Carnes Road in Buchanan.

Jonathan Waits, 61, has been charged with two counts of violating the Georgia Controlled Substance Act (VGCSA) trafficking methamphetamines, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and felony theft by receiving stolen property.

Justin Willie Waits, 36, has been charged with VGCSA possession of methamphetamine.

Mary Samantha Rowell, 27, has been charged with VGCSA possession of methamphetamines.

“I appreciate the work that the Northwest Georgia Drug Task Force continues to do to make Haralson County safer,” states Sheriff Stacy Williams. “Our goals have not changed; we will continue the work to get this poison off of our streets to protect our communities and citizens.”

