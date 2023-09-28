2 adults, 2 children wanted for shoplifting at Home Depot, severely injuring employee

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Detectives with the Gwinnett County Police Department need the public’s help identifying four people they say shoplifted and severely injured an employee of Home Depot.

On Friday, September 22, at around 1 p.m., two men and two children entered the Home Depot store at 4136 Jimmy Carter Blvd. in unincorporated Norcross and stole over $400 in power tools.

During the crime, police say two of the suspects pushed a store employee to the ground, causing them to severely injure their head.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

All four suspects were seen leaving the store in a dark gray Chrysler 300.

If anyone has any information about this case, you are urged to contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300.

You can submit an anonymous tip and be eligible for a cash reward by calling Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477 or clicking here.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Man says there was no burglary of storage units, he was hired to clear out the contents

©2023 Cox Media Group