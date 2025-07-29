3 arrested by Jasper County Sheriff’s Office during drug bust at Monticello house

JASPER COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies with the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office Crime Suppression Unit and Patrol Division executed a search warrant at a Monticello home and took three people into custody.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were at a home on Partridge Court and found a “substantial amount of illegal narcotics,” which they seized during the operation.

Two of the suspects were teenagers, the sheriff’s office said.

While multiple drugs were seized, including methamphetamine and marijuana, deputies did not share the exact amounts.

The three individuals who were arrested face the following charges:

Christopher O’Neal, 41 of Monticello:

Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute



Possession of Schedule I with Intent to Distribute



Possession of Marijuana

Colbie O’Neal, 17 of Monticello:

Six Counts of Possession of Schedule I



Possession of Marijuana

Elijah Elliot, 17 of Jackson:

Obstruction of Officers

