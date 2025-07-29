Local

Norfolk Southern, Union Pacific agree to merger

By WSBTV.com News Staff
Railroad Merger Talks FILE - A Norfolk Southern freight train passes through Homestead, Pa., March 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File) (Gene J. Puskar/AP)
By WSBTV.com News Staff

ATLANTA — Atlanta-based Norfolk Southern and Union Pacific have agreed to a merger that would create the first transcontinental railroad in the U.S.

The companies announced the deal on Tuesday to combine Norfolk Southern’s rail network on the East Coast with Union Pacific’s rail network on the West Coast.

The deal, which still needs to be approved by regulators, would create a company with a combined value of over $250 billion.

The companies say they will be headquartered in Omaha, Neb. while Atlanta will “remain a core location” in the long-term.

This is a breaking news story. We’ll break down what the merger means moving forward, on Channel 2 Action News.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read