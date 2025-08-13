3 arrested by GBI after armed, aggravated assault in Americus

SUMTER COUNTY, Ga. — Three individuals have been arrested in connection with an aggravated assault investigation in Sumter County.

The arrests were made following a shooting incident on Aug. 2, 2025, in Americus.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has charged Ashton Pride, 20, of Smithville, with multiple offenses including aggravated assault and aggravated battery.

GBI said the investigation began when the Americus Police Department requested assistance after a shooting on Knollwood Drive.

Officers found D’Shawndra Morris, of Desoto, with a gunshot wound.

Morris received first aid from Americus police and Americus Fire and Rescue before being taken to Phoebe Sumter Hospital, and later transferred to Phoebe Putney in Albany.

On Aug. 8, Pride was arrested by a coalition of law enforcement agencies including the GBI’s Regional Investigative Office, the Southwestern Regional Drug Enforcement Office, the West Georgia Gang Task Force, and the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

The same day, Micah Stephens, 19, was arrested by Americus Police officers, according to GBI.

Arderion Jones, 17, was apprehended on Aug. 11, by Americus and Smithville police, and GBI agents.

The investigation remains active, and authorities are urging anyone with information to contact the GBI Regional Investigative Office.

