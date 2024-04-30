21-year-old Gwinnett man charged in DUI hit and run, Athens police say

ATHENS, Ga. — A Gwinnett County man was arrested and charged in connection to a deadly hit and run on Tuesday morning, according to Athens-Clarke County Police.
At around 3:40 a.m., an Athens police officer was on West Broad Street when the officer heard a vehicle crash in the area.
The officer went to the scene, finding an unresponsive pedestrian on the road and a car that had left the scene. The pedestrian, identified as 34-year-old Michael Kitchen of Madison, was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries.
The driver, identified as 21-year-old Benhur Tesfai of Lilburn was arrested and charged with DUI, vehicular homicide and hit and run.
Channel 2 Action News has requested Tesfai’s booking photo.
Police are continuing to investigate this incident.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Athens police at 762-400-7169 or Joey.Lewis@accgov.com.
