21 Savage hosts 10th annual back-to-school drive for Metro Atlanta families

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — Grammy Award-winning rapper 21 Savage welcomed thousands of students and families to DeKalb County over the weekend for his annual back-to-school giveaway.

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The artist and his Leading By Example Foundation hosted the 10th annual “Issa Back to School Drive” Sunday at the Wade Walker Family YMCA in Stone Mountain.

The event provided families with free backpacks, school supplies, shoes, food and other resources to help students prepare for the upcoming school year.

The back-to-school drive has become a yearly tradition, serving thousands of Metro Atlanta families over the past decade. Organizers say the event is part of 21 Savage’s broader mission to support underserved youth through education and financial literacy.

In addition to the giveaway, the Leading By Example Foundation works year-round to provide financial literacy education, scholarships, access to bank accounts and job placement opportunities for teens and young adults.

Last year, the foundation partnered with Wealthy Habits to distribute its Financial Success 101 Guide to more than 3,000 students attending the event. The organization has also expanded its financial literacy efforts through a partnership with the DeKalb County School District, bringing financial education programming to multiple schools.

Founded in 2018, the Leading By Example Foundation has awarded more than 1,000 scholarships and offers free online financial literacy resources through its Bank Account at Home program.

The annual back-to-school drive was supported this year by Live Nation, CGB and longtime event partner Momma Flystyle.

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