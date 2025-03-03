Channel 2 viewer takes in the sights of Oscars with Channel 2′s Fred Blankenship

LOS ANGELES — Hollywood’s biggest night on Sunday saw “Anora” take home five Academy Awards, including “Best Picture.” But the festivities aren’t over yet.

Channel 2′s Fred Blankenship is at the Dolby Theatre, where he will accompany one lucky winner from Covington and her daughter to the Live with Kelly and Mark After the Oscars show.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Lillian and her daughter, Angie, won the trip of a lifetime and flew out to Los Angeles with Channel 2 this weekend. On Sunday night, they got to attend an Oscars watch party at the historic Roosevelt Hotel.

“It’s the chance of a lifetime a blessing from God to spend time with my daughter. I got a chance to see my brother that I haven’t seen in five years. Just the atmosphere, the ambiance, the beautiful people, the fashion, the entire experience has been just amazing,” Lillian Shipmon said.

On Monday morning, Lillian and her daughter will join Fred at the Live with Kelly and Mark After the Oscars show. They’ll get to sit in the same seats as the Oscars winners and biggest stars did at the Dolby Theatre.

The show begins at 9 a.m. following Good Morning America.

RELATED STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group