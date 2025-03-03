LIVE UPDATES: The 97th Academy Awards get underway in Hollywood

ATLANTA — It’s Hollywood’s biggest night and it’s all LIVE on Channel 2. The 97th Academy Awards are underway at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood.

Conan O’Brien is hosting for the first time.

“I never have been invited to the Oscars,” the late-night host-turned-podcaster and occasional movie star said at a news conference Wednesday. “I only hosted so that I could be invited.”

He said compared to all the other things he’s done, hosting the Oscars is like “for the first time getting to drive a Ferrari.

“I’d like to keep the tuxedo,” he said. “They made me an absolutely beautiful tuxedo. It’s the nicest thing I’ve ever put on in my life.”

It is sure to be a night of many laughs, firsts and memorable moments.

7:00 p.m.

First award up is Best Supporting Actor

7:03 p.m.

Ariana Grande sings a stunning version of “Over the Rainbow,” from “The Wizard of Oz.”

A beautiful throwback to the film that inspired “Wicked” for which she is nominated.

And now Cynthia Erivo sings “Home” from the Wiz. Erivo is up for Best Actress.

7:06 p.m.

Erivo and Grande join together to sing “Defying Gravity” from “Wicked.”

7:25 p.m.

Best Supporting Actor goes to Kieran Culkin for “A Real Pain.” First win and nomination for Culkin.

7:41 p.m.

“Flow” wins the award for Animated Feature Film.

7:43 p.m.

Best Animated Short Film goes to “In the Shadow of the Cypress.”

7:58 p.m.

Best Costume Design goes to Paul Tazewell for the movie “Wicked.” He is the first Black man to win this award.

Paul Tazewell won the Oscar for best costume design for "Wicked."



8:09 p.m.

Best Original Screenplay goes to Sean Baker who wrote “Anora.”

8:12 p.m.

Best Adapted Screenplay goes to “Conclave” adapted by Peter Straughan.

8:22 p.m.

Best Makeup & Hairstyling goes to Pierre-Olivier Persin, Stéphanie Guillon and Marilyne Scarselli for “The Substance.”

8:40 p.m.

Best Film Editing award goes to Sean Baker for “Anora.”

8:44 p.m.

The award for Best Supporting Actress goes to Zoe Saldana for "Emilia Pérez."

