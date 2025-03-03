Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande defy gravity in ‘Wicked’ themed opening to the Academy Awards

ATLANTA — It was an amazing way to open Hollywood’s biggest night of the year.

The movie “Wicked” is up for 10 awards and the movie’s stars helped open the 97th Academy Awards with stunning performances that hailed to the film’s roots, “The Wizard of Oz.”

RELATED STORIES:

To start the night, appearing in a ruby red gown, Ariana Grande performed “Over the Rainbow.”

As she finished, Cynthia Erivo walked out and sang “Home” from the movie musical “The Wiz.”

No better way to start the 2025 #Oscars than with Elphaba and Glinda 💚💕https://t.co/S6YujIHqHE pic.twitter.com/27ILjjf8fh — ABC News (@ABC) March 3, 2025

And then for the big finale of their performances, the women joined together to sing “Wicked’s” big anthem, “Defying Gravity.”

As the pair finished, the audience in the Dolby Theater quickly stood to their feet to give the women a standing ovation.

©2025 Cox Media Group